Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,522 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $40.86. 30,355,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,256,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

