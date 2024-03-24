Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $168.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

