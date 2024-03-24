GXChain Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

