DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $39,898.56 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.