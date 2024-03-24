Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

