ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Head to Head Contrast

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransAlta Renewables and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Renewables 0 1 0 0 2.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.51%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given TransAlta Renewables’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransAlta Renewables is more favorable than ReNew Energy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransAlta Renewables and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAlta Renewables and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 24.68 ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.11 -$58.00 million $0.10 61.50

TransAlta Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global. TransAlta Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats TransAlta Renewables on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc. owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. Its portfolio of assets comprises 50 renewable power generation facilities, including wind, hydro, and gas. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. TransAlta Renewables Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

