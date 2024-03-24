Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4,375.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

