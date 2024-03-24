NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.96 on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

