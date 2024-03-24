CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

