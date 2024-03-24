CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

