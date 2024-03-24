CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 6,578 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.