CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

XSD traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $226.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,980. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

