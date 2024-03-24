Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 540,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,386. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

