Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,565. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

