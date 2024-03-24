HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
