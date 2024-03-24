Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,830,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

