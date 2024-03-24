HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,547. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.