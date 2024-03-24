Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,290 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

