Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 242,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.