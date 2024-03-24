Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

