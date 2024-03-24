Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.34 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2,570.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,405,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

