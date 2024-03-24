Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $244.97. 1,676,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

