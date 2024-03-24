Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $81.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $509.58. 8,120,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

