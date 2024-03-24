Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

