Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day moving average is $381.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.