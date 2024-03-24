GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

