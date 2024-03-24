Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017552 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99076831 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.