DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 34.8% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017552 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

