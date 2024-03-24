Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.71. 1,153,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

