Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $628.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.14 and a 1 year high of $634.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.