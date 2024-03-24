Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,896. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $200.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.