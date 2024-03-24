Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,675.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $300,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

XJUN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.