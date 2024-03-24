Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 484 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.64. 222,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,841. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

