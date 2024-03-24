Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.48 and a 200-day moving average of $409.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

