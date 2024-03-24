Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $942.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

