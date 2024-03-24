Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 421,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,920. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.