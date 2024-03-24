Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 29,012 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 234,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

