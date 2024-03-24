Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,438,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.69. 82,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

