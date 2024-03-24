Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 333,326 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

