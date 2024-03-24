Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. 5,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $495.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.