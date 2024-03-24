Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 233 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.