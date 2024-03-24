Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.88. 1,008,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

