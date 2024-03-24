Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $250.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

