Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

