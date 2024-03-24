Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

