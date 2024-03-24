Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $122,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,110,000 after buying an additional 676,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $42,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RIO traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

