The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kroger were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Kroger stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 3,618,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

