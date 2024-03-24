Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 73 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Express were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXP traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $225.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

