Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 184 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Diageo were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 519,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.