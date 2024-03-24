Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. 4,434,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

